On 04/29/20 deputies responded to the area of Gray Fox Run reference stalking of a female victim. The suspect had previously been arrested for a domestic dispute against the female victim. During the investigation, the suspect was located, and a vehicle pursuit ensued. While deputies were attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect attempted to run over a deputy and the suspect later rammed a patrol unit. The vehicle eventually crashed, and the suspect fled the vehicle. Deputies pursued the suspect and were able to place him under arrest without further incident.

David W Conboy age 44 was charged with:

Felony 2nd Degree Assault

Felony Poss Controlled Substance

Felony Resisting Arrest By Fleeing

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

2nd Degree Property Damage

Parole Violation

Conboy was denied bond and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.