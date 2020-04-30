Nobel Prize winner George Smith has received another honor for his work as a scientist.

Smith, a Curators Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Biological Sciences at the University of Missouri, was elected to the National Academy of Sciences, one of the highest honors an American scientist can receive.

In a news release, Smith said he wasn't surprised by his election.

"It would be unusual for a Nobel laureate not to be elected to NAS in the rare case that he or she isn’t already a member," he said. "Nevertheless, the two honors recognize different things, a single advance in the case of the Nobel, and lifetime achievement in the case of NAS."

Smith shared the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry for his work on phage display, how viruses infect bacteria to evolve new proteins, which harnesses the natural evolutionary process and has been applied to cancer treatments and autoimmune disorders.

"This achievement represents a continuation of his worldwide collaborations following decades of hard work, innovation and leadership that resulted in the awarding of his Nobel Prize two years ago," UM System President Mun Choi said in the news release.

He was the first MU professor to receive a Nobel Prize and the first Nobel Prize awarded within the University of Missouri System.

"Election to the National Academy of Sciences isn’t primarily an honor; it’s a call to national duty," Smith said. "Members are invited to serve on scientific committees, to review articles submitted to the National Academy of Sciences’ official journal, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, and to contribute in other ways to our country’s scientific health. It is a daunting challenge to live up to such high expectations, but one I am committed to fulfilling."