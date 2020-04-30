A project to test whether blood plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 can help boost the immune system of patients fighting the disease had its first use at the University of Missouri Hospital, MU Health Care stated in a news release.

The transfusions are part of a national clinical trial to determine the efficacy of using convalescent plasma, the liquid portion of blood that carries antibodies and other material when separated from red blood cells.

MU Health Care and more than 100 other hospitals nationwide have enrolled in the trial to help determine if this process can work against COVID-19.

There are currently three inpatient cases of COVID-19 at MU Hospital with four other cases suspected to be COVID-19. The release did not say how many patients have received the plasma.

"So far, we’ve had more than two dozen people who have recovered from COVID-19 sign up to donate plasma," Dr. Dima Dandachi, an infectious disease specialist and principal investigator, said in the release. "We are extremely grateful to those who have already volunteered to donate, and we encourage others who’ve recovered from COVID-19 to consider donating. We believe this trial could be promising and it could save someone’s life."

Adults who’ve recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate their plasma are encouraged to do so. They must have had a documented case of COVID-19 and be symptom-free for 14 days and test negative for the coronavirus that causes the disease.

For more information, go to muhealth.org/conditions-treatments/coronavirus/plasma.

