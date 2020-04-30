State Fair Community College's The LearningForce is offering 10 free online, self-paced courses during this time when learners are restricted to only online classes because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enrollment is now open through June 30.

These online courses are tuition-free courtesy of The LearningForce. The online courses consist of 24 hours of instruction that needs to be completed in three months. There is no limit to the number of courses in which participants can enroll. Courses offered include the following:

— Managing Customer Service, learn how to identify and meet customers’ needs, refine customer service policies and build long-lasting customer relations.

— Fundamentals of Supervision and Management, learn people skills that motivate and delegate and learn tools for problem solving and conflict resolution.

— Personal Finance, protect your assets and learn how to achieve financial goals.

— Twelve Steps to a Successful Job Search, learn how to get the job you want in any economy with 12 steps.

— Creating Web Pages, learn the basics of HTML to design, create and post your own site on the web.

— Creating WordPress Websites, learn how to create websites with WordPress, a popular website-building platform.

— Individual Excellence, master 12 career enhancing skills including goal settings time management, personal organization and creativity.

— Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring, discover small business marketing strategies that can help attract attention, woo a target audience, grow customer base, and expand profits.

— Keys to Effective Communication, learn to build rapport, trust, warmth and respect through conversation.

— Marketing Your Business on the Internet, develop an internet marketing plan that incorporates search engine optimization (SEO), advertising, email, social media and more.

The SFCC LearningForce offers a diverse schedule of noncredit, continuing education courses for business and industry, professional development and personal enrichment.

For more information and to register, go to www.sfccmo.edu/thelearningforce, call (660) 530-5822 or email thelearningforce@sfccmo.edu.