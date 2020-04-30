Rolla police have arrested a St. Louis man in connection with a woman shot in the back at Taco Bell in Rolla.

Officers were called to a shooting at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday that occurred at the Taco Bell at 120 W. Highway 72 in Rolla. Rolla Police Chief Sean Fagan, in a release today, said officers were directed to a vehicle in the drive-thru lane of the Taco Bell, where they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound to the back.

Fagan said the woman was transported by ambulance to Phelps Health Hospital for treatment and was later airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

During the initial investigation, Fagan said law enforcement determined one female passenger and one male passenger were in the vehicle with the woman at the time of the shooting. According to the release, while waiting in the drive-thru lane, the male passenger was seated in the rear driver’s seat when he allegedly discharged a handgun inside the vehicle for “unknown reasons.”

According to the release, the bullet entered the back of the driver’s seat and struck the woman, and the man then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

During the follow-up investigation, investigators identified Michael E. Vehlewald, 25, of St. Louis, as the person responsible for the shooting, according to the release. Officers located Vehlewald at a residence in the 600 block of E. 11th St. in Rolla after an extensive manhunt, where they took him into custody without incident, according to the release.

Vehlewald has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He remains incarcerated in Phelps County Jail with bond set at $250,000.

Fagan encourages anyone who has additional information regarding the incident to contact Detective Derrick Dillon with Rolla Police Department’s Division of Criminal Investigations Unit at (573) 308-1213. People can also remain anonymous by calling the Rolla Police Department’s Confidential Tip Line at (573) 364-0111.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri University of Science and Technology Police Department and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department are assisting the Rolla Police Department with the investigation.