The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin providing written testing for all license classes and commercial driver license skills testing for pre-trip vehicle inspection, basic vehicle control and on-road driving.

The testing services will be reinstated on Monday, May 4. However, non commercial driver license testing is not included in this phase of service reinstatement, Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Eric. Olson said in a release today.

Olson said those requiring the skills test for a commercial driver license should note that special priority will be given to — applicants who have already passed a portion of the commercial driver license skills test, applicants who had a commercial driver license appointment scheduled prior to the suspension of testing last month, school bus operators over the age of 70 requiring annual testing and applicants with other essential needs.

An examiner will review a COVID-19 acknowledgment form when applicants schedule an appointment for a commercial driver license. Applicants should wear a face covering during testing and arrive in a sanitized vehicle.

Applicants should also wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines, Olson said. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website will be updated with a list of designated drivers testing locations, days of service, hours of operation and phone numbers prior to May 4.