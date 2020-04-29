Missouri University of Science and Technology will continue to accept students for the fall 2020 semester through June 1 in response to concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Missouri S&T previously announced a May 1 acceptance deadline for the fall semester. The one-month extension is designed to help new or transfer students who may be uncertain about their college plans, or whose planning has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We understand that many students and their families are still weighing their options for the fall semester, and we hope that providing this extension will help them with their decision making,” says Shobi Sivadasan, vice provost of enrollment management at Missouri S&T.

The university plans to be open for the fall semester, says Missouri S&T Chancellor Mo Dehghani.

Students interested in applying to Missouri S&T should visit apply.mst.edu or contact the admissions office at 800-522-0938.

Missouri S&T offers bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in 40 academic disciplines, including business, computing and information systems, engineering, and the liberal arts and humanities. S&T graduates earn an average starting salary of over $63,800, making the university one of the nation’s best for return on investment (ROI). A 2019 study by Georgetown University ranked Missouri S&T among the top 50 universities in the nation in three different ROI categories.

Founded in 1870 as the Missouri School of Miners and Metallurgy and later known as the University of Missouri-Rolla, Missouri S&T will celebrate its 150th anniversary beginning this fall.