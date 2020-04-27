The annual event in Rolla has been pushed back to July due to coronavirus.

The Route 66 Summerfest committee announced that the new dates for the 26th Annual event will be July 10 and July 11.

Due to the coronavirus safety issues, the Summerfest committee has rescheduled the popular event which is usually held the first weekend in June. Rolla’s Summerfest traditionally kicks off the beginning of summer.

Originally, Route 66 Summerfest began as multiple recreational sporting events to bring people to the downtown area. The event has grown to include many activities for children and adults, alike.

The two-day event will begin on Friday, July 10 with the classic car cruise-in from St. James to the Downtown Rolla Festival Lots. The Miss Route 66 Scholarship Pageant will be held, along with music, a food court, inflatables and other activities. Friday night will feature the free Movie Under the Stars.

Saturday, July 11 will feature the Tour de Phelps leisurely bike ride, inflatable games, barrel train rides, pony rides, kid’s tricycle & bicycle races, classic car show, motorcycle show and poker run, the Funny Crazy Dog Show and Contest, a drummers’ competition, the burnout contest, food and activities for the whole family, culminating with a free street dance featuring a live band.

The committee encourages attendees to bring their bag chairs and blankets to sit on the grass to enjoy the free movie Friday night and the free concert on Saturday night. Social distancing will be encouraged as the event will have some new guidelines.

For more information, visit www.route66summerfest.com.