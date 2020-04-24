



U.S. Highway 24 will be reduced to one lane in multiple locations 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday for shoulder work taking place between the Monroe and Chariton County lines. Work continues through Friday and is weather dependent.

There will be flaggers to direct motorists through work zones. The Missouri Department of Transportation asks that all motorists obey work zone signs and personnel and to put down cellphones to eliminate distractions.

Because the work is weather dependent, it could be rescheduled or delayed. For more information, call 1-888-275-6636 or visit the MoDOT Northeast District website. Motorists also can visit the traveler information map.