Wendy’s is the latest fast-food chain to offer free food amid the coronavirus pandemic in a giveaway it has dubbed a “GroupNug.”

The company announced it will give away free four-piece orders of chicken nuggets Friday, April 24 to “every car that rolls through the drive-thru.” No purchase is necessary and choose from crispy or spicy nuggets.

At a time when restaurant dining rooms nationwide are closed because of COVID-19, restaurants have been looking to beef up business by offering free food.

Some giveaways like Taco Bell’s recent free taco giveaway have been for all consumers, and others have been for first responders and health care workers.

'Thank you coronavirus helpers':First responders, health care workers can shop during special hours, get discounts

McDonald's rolled out free "Thank You Meals" for first responders and health care workers serving on the front lines Wednesday, which are available through May 5.

Wendy’s, well-known for its social media roasts on Twitter, also says it is changing its tune from “Roast to Toast” to celebrate its employees and “individuals across the U.S. who are going above and beyond day-to-day operations to help make our communities a little brighter.”

The chain asked others to join in the toasts in a tweet Monday. In a news release, Wendy's said it is “shining a light on people doing good” including “parents moonlighting as teachers,” truck drivers, grocery workers, nurses and more.

“We want to show our appreciation with our GroupNug offer for the entire country,” Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo said in a statement.

