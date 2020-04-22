The State Historical Society of Missouri is seeking help to document the Missouri COVID-19 experience.

The society is asking Missourians to submit stories, journals, poetry, artwork, photos and video through an online portal to help future historians when they study the pandemic.

The desired material is anything about life in self-isolation, the stress of working in essential jobs and working from home, as well as the stories of people willing to share their medical experience with the disease.

There is a place to submit digital items online and a mailing address for people with physical items that cannot be shared digitally. Contributors can remain anonymous if they choose.

The Tribune’s coronavirus coverage is being provided free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Tribune at columbiatribune.com/subscribenow and help keep local businesses afloat at supportlocal.usatoday.com.