After three weeks of recording 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every four or five days, Missouri passed the threshold of 6,000 confirmed infections Wednesday, the sixth day since it recorded the 5,000th case.

The apparent slowing, evident for more than a week, could be upset, however, as hotspots develop in rural locations. Over the past three days, Saline and Moniteau counties in central Missouri have seen a surge in cases that make them the two most-infected counties in the state.

And a week after Gov. Mike Parson set an ambitious goal of doubling state testing numbers on the way to 10,000 tests a day, the state completed only 974 tests on Tuesday and has not exceeded 2,000 tests in a single day.

The Saline County Health Department reported on Tuesday that its case count had grown to 96. On Wednesday, Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall reported that it had found 102 positive cases in testing of Saline County residents.

Moniteau County reported 55 cases, citing 29 as confirmed and 26 as “probable,” the Associated Press reported. Neither county has reported a death.

That puts Saline County’s infection rate at almost 450 cases per 100,000 population and Moniteau’s rate at 340 per 100,000. The infection rate in the third-worst hit area, the city of St. Louis, is 289 per 100,000.

The local data on cases from Saline and Moniteau counties is not reflected in the latest data from the state Department of Health and Senior Services, which reported 196 new COVID-19 infections, on Wednesday. There was just one new infection in Saline, the state reporting 55 cases, and seven in Moniteau, with the state reporting 32 cases.

Saline and Moniteau counties are home to several meatpacking plants, facilities where people work shoulder-to-shoulder on production lines. Across the Midwest, several packing plants have seen similar outbreaks, prompting the temporary closure of a Tyson Foods facility in Waterloo, Iowa, a Smithfield Foods plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and a JBS USA plant in Worthington, Minnesota, the AP reported.

Burgers Smokehouse, a smoked and cured meat manufacturer in the Moniteau, Missouri, town of California, also is closed. Twenty-one employees came down with the coronavirus, said Darrell Hendrickson, Moniteau County’s environmental specialist.

“That’s the problem with facilities of this type,” Hendrickson said. "They have distanced as much as possible, but I can’t guarantee they get 6 feet between all employees.”

In Saline County, home to about 23,000 residents, both ConAgra and Cargill operate plants in the town of Marshall. Saline County Health Department Administrator Tara Brewer said some cases involve plant workers but didn't have a specific number. Email messages seeking information from ConAgra and Cargill were not immediately returned.

Most of the new cases reported Wednesday are in the St. Louis metropolitan area. The state now has confirmed 6,137 infections through testing.

The state health department reported another 19 deaths Wednesday, bringing the state total to 208. Deaths have been reported in 30 counties, with new deaths in Lewis and Newton counties increasing the list where deaths have been reported.

The state is under a stay-at-home order until May 3, with Gov. Mike Parson saying the state must multiply its testing capacity to as many as 10,000 a day. On Tuesday, the state reported the results of 974 tests and for the past week, it has averaged 1,308 tests per day.

When Parson said the state needed to ramp up testing, it had tested a higher percentage of residents than any of the surrounding states except Tennessee. As of Wednesday morning, the state was also lagging behind Illinois, Oklahoma and Arkansas for the share of residents tested.

The order covering Columbia and Boone County will end May 3, the same day the statewide order issued by Parson will expire. The case count in Boone has been growing by one or less per day for the past week.

The local health department recorded Boone County’s 90th case on Tuesday and no new cases on Wednesday. University of Missouri Hospital reported it had four inpatient cases and there is one at Boone Hospital Center. MU Hospital reported two inpatient cases under investigation.

The state health department count for Boone County was 97 on Wednesday. The state has slightly different rules for classifying who is a resident of Boone County while counting cases.

As of Tuesday, there was least one confirmed COVID-19 infection in 99 of the 117 local health department jurisdictions that report to the state.

The count in Greene County stood at 83, down one from Wednesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon , the U.S. had more than 835,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, up about 19,000 since Monday.

The contagion is blamed for 45,950 deaths in the United States.

Worldwide, the virus is known to have infected more than 2.6 million people and is blamed for more than 182,000 deaths.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

