In March, Missouri University of Science and Technology moved all courses online as the majority of students departed campus to continue their studies remotely to help address the COVID-19 pandemic. But that hasn’t stopped the university’s Video Game Music Ensemble from practicing and performing music regularly via video chat programs.

The student-led performing arts group specializes in arranging and playing music from video games. Because musical pieces from games are not commonly distributed, the students transcribe the music into individual parts and re-create musical scores based on their research.

“The ensemble is really making the best out of a difficult situation,” says Dr. David Samson, assistant professor of music at S&T. “Taking away the physical room of an ensemble changes the very nature of the group, but these students are showing their dedication to enjoying music and using it as a break from their studies. They are putting more technology into musical performance and that is exactly something that Missouri S&T students would do.”

The ensemble has approximately 15 students each semester and includes brass, percussion and bass instruments.

See the ensemble’s recent distance performances on the YouTube channel MST VGME and learn more on Facebook by searching Missouri S&T Music Program.