The Phelps Maries County Health Department has released the location that a patient diagnosed with COVID-19 visited during the time of potential exposure in Rolla.

The health department said the Crawford County Health Department notified them of the potential exposure within Phelps County.

The department said people at the Price Chopper in Rolla from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15, are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 and should self-monitor for symptoms.

The health department said the primary symptoms of the virus are a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, as well as shortness of breath and cough. Less common symptoms include headache, sore throat, loss of sense of smell or taste and generalized muscle aches and pains.

There is no need for community members to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop, the health department said in a Facebook post today.

The department said people who have spoken to a nurse at the Crawford County Health Department or Phelps Maries County Health Department were already informed of their risk of exposure to the individual.