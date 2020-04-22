Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Central Missouri is holding an all day fundraiser. The non-profit organization advocates for neglected children currently in foster care and is launching #WE GIVE from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Businesses and individuals are invited to join Facebook Live and work together to raise money for CASA, local businesses and front-line workers in the area.

CASA of South Central Missouri serves the 25th Judicial Circuit which incorporates four counties, Phelps, Pulaski, Maries and Texas.

Every dollar donated to CASA will be matched by partner businesses and individuals, up to $7,500. The money matched will be used to purchase gift cards from local restaurants and businesses.

The gift cards will be presented to front-line workers across the four-county area, including those in healthcare, fire and rescue, law enforcement etc.

Businesses are also encouraged to donate and then challenge other businesses to match their donations.

For more information visit casascmo.org/wegive. For questions contact CASA Executive Director Matthew Evans at 573-426-5437.

Those who are interested in being a part of this effort are encouraged to log on, donate and help make a difference for neglected and abused children, local businesses and those serving on the front-line of our communities.

Visit www.casascmo.org/wegive to find out more.