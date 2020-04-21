Rolla 31 School District welcomed three new coaches to the Rolla Junior High School and Rolla High School wrestling teams.

Rolla 31 School District announced today the new assistant coach for the Rolla High School women’s wrestling team and new assistant and head coaches for the Rolla Junior High School wrestling team.

Angie Smith, of Buffalo, will join the district as assistant coach for the Rolla High School women’s wrestling team. Smith is a former wrestler and has served as the women’s head coach in Buffalo with a state championship win.

Rolla High School graduate and former wrestler, Loyde Braidlow, will join the district as assistant coach for the Rolla Junior High School wrestling team. Braidlow went on to wrestle at Truman State and then coached at Ladue High School. He has served as a volunteer coach for the Bulldog squad for seven years and works at Brewer Science in Rolla.

Jeremy Jamison will join the district as head coach for the Rolla Junior High School wrestling team. Jamison works as a counselor at Rolla Junior High School and has served as a Bulldog coach for 14 years.