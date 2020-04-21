Face coverings are now required to be worn at all Fort Leonard Wood Directorate of Human Resources offices providing services to soldiers and the public.

These facilities include: ID Card/DEERS Facility, Student/Trainee Processing Branch and In and Out Processing, all are located at building 470.

Customers must supply their own face coverings and must keep their face coverings on while inside the building, according to the public affairs office in a release today.

Face coverings are not required to be medical grade. Examples of non-medical face coverings are cloth masks, neck gaiters, scarves and bandanas. Visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site for more information on the use of cloth face coverings https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.