The self-employed, gig workers and others that Congress made temporarily eligible for unemployment benefits can now claim them in Missouri.

In a news release Monday, the state labor department said it is now processing claims for those newly eligible and laid out the process for filing for the new federal program.

If you think you among those newly eligible, here’s what you need to know.

If you’ve already filed a claim and been denied, you should be getting further instructions later this week.

If you haven’t applied yet, you need to file a “regular” unemployment claim and get denied like those who have.

The easiest way to do that is online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. You can also file a claim over the phone — the Springfield number is 417-895-6851 — but you might be on hold for a while.

Once you’ve started, you’ll want to keep an eye out for the part where they ask about the states where you’ve worked.

You need to indicate “none” there unless you’ve worked for an employer in the last 18 months. If that’s the case, you could be eligible for “regular” unemployment.

But if not, you’ll be denied, and then you should get your notification from the department with further instructions.

If you file online, that notification should come in an email the next day. Otherwise, you’ll get instructions through the mail.

Those instructions will require you to provide proof of employment and ask you to provide proof of earnings, which could potentially increase the amount of benefits you get each week.

You can prove employment with business cards, advertisements, telephone listings, and business licenses, according to the news release, and prove earnings with copies of income tax returns with related Schedules C, E, F and SE, Form K-1 and/or Form 1099-Misc.

If you're indeed eligible, you'll be in line for weekly payments of between $133 and $320 per week from the state plus an extra $600 a week from the federal government from March 29 to July 25. All of that is subject to income taxes.

You'll need to file requests for payment every week to get the money, though.

You can get paid for the weeks when you were negatively impacted before you filed as long as you can prove it. You should start seeing payments within 10 days of your application being approved.

If you don’t have enough work history or you couldn’t start a new job because of the pandemic, the department also wants you to apply. If you get denied, you’ll get the same notifications on how to complete the special application.

Also of note: If you’re someone who was already on unemployment before the crisis and have exhausted your regular benefits, the program extending those benefits for another 13 weeks is expected to start up next week.

The department said in the news release it will reach out to everyone who is potentially eligible when the program is up and running, and encouraged people who have exhausted benefits to keep filing weekly requests for payment if they have an active benefit year.