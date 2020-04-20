Grant for lighting and security of the blacksmith shop.

Meramec Regional Community Foundation (MRCF) awarded the Phelps County Historical Society a $250 grant for lighting and security of the blacksmith shop addition of the Dillion Log House.

The check was presented at MRCF’s invite-a-friend luncheon March 12 at MRPC in St. James. This year, the MRCF board reviewed a total of 16 grant applications, requesting a total of $4,000 and representing projects in Phelps, Pulaski, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage and Washington counties.

Phelps County Historical Society was one of six projects selected for funding.

The Phelps County Historical Society said they are working toward reorganizing the displays in the Dillon Log House to include a black smith shop, dry goods store, kitchen, bedroom, school room and parlor. The funds will be used to re-build and secure the backdoor access to the blacksmith shop addition and provide lighting. This is an effort to safeguard the museum displays and provide quality-lighting for public viewing.

Other recipients, receiving $250, include: St. James Parks and Recreation for its Little Tigers Sports and Games program, Crawford R-1 Schools for its Caring Closet project, Richwoods R-VII Schools for its Project Safety First, Gasconade County Health Department for its Car Seats for Kids program and Osage County R-1 School for its Pirate Care Closet.

MRCF is an outgrowth of the Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) and is an affiliate of Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) in Springfield. The regional affiliate was formed in 2010. Its 12-member board includes representation from each of the eight Meramec counties and from MRPC. Vicki Lange of Osage County serves as president of MRCF.

Currently, MRCF has 50 funds totaling over $2.64 million.

CFO is a public foundation serving the Missouri Ozarks. Formed in 1973, CFO has since grown to include 49 affiliate community foundations and more than 3,200 charitable funds totaling approximately $300 million in assets, as of June 30, 2019. MRPC, in addition to establishing the regional foundation and providing the initial investment to create a grant program, provides staff support to MRCF.