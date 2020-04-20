Community members can watch events and ask questions about the St. Louis Aquarium's animals on its Facebook Live throughout the week as the line-up of virtual events kick off today with an early Earth Day celebration followed by Shark Week beginning Tuesday.

VIRTUAL EARTH DAY

Today, celebrate an early Earth Day with earthday365 as the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station features a virtual celebration with the Aquarium Foundation on YouTube and Facebook. The session focuses on plastic pollution and an activity and quiz will be available for home schoolers. Watch on Facebook or on the Aquarium's YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb1NGgZ-5_Y

SHARK WEEK ACTIVITIES

Tuesday, April 21: Breakfast with the Sharks at 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live. Community members can watch the animal care team in action and see the Aquarium's sharks have their breakfast. Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes view of the habitats and see underwater activity through the Shark Canyon windows.

Wednesday, April 22: Diving with Sharks at 9:30 a.m. Community members can watch the Aquarium's dive team care for the sharks and see up close Go-Pro video on Facebook Live.

Thursday, April 23: The Shark Biofact Cart team will show off artifacts including shark teeth and jaws, a Megalodon tooth and other items on Facebook Live at 9:30 a.m.

Friday, April 24: Join the Quaranstream" live from the St. Louis Aquarium which features restful live videos of the Aquarium's various environments, including Shark Canyon, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

HOW TO WATCH

Visit the Aquarium's Facebook page to take part in all of the live events and check out the Aquarium's YouTube channel for the videos.

Facebook link: www.facebook.com/aquariumstl.

Watch the videos anytime on the Aquarium's YouTube channel at

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qb1NGgZ-5_Y

After each event, online guests will be directed to the St. Louis Aquarium Foundation's Facebook page and website at www.stlaquariumfoundation.org for information on a do-at-home activities.