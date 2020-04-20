Applications for the Save Small Business Grant Fund open today following the U.S. Chamber launching its Save Small Business Initiative to address small businesses’ immediate needs, mitigate closures and job losses, and mobilize support for long-term recovery due to the economic destruction of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Chamber Foundation is supporting the supplemental financial assistance by launching their Save Small Business Fund. Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the U.S. Chamber Foundation will be providing $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities.

Applications for the Save Small Business Grant Fund open today at 2 p.m. The application process can be found at https://www.savesmallbusiness.com/#eligibility.

Applicants must run a small business or chamber of commerce with between 3-20 employees. The business must be located in an economically vulnerable community. This is defined as the bottom 80 percent of the most economically distressed zip codes in the United States, as ranked by the Distressed Communities Index.

Before starting the application, applicants will be asked for the zip code where they are registered by the Internal Revenue Service as doing business, which will confirm eligibility.