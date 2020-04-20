Sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension and Missouri Farm Bureau, Century Farm applications are due on June 1.

Typically, the applications are due on May 1 but the deadline has been pushed back an extra month to give potential applicants more time to apply. Late applications are not accepted.

In order to qualify to be a Century Farm, families must have owned the farm for 100 consecutive years or more as of Dec. 31, 2020. The line of ownership from the original settler or buyer may be though children, grandchildren, siblings, and nephews and nieces, including through marriage or adoption, and the present farm shall consist of no less than 40 acres of the original land and shall make a financial contribution to the overall farm income.

Applications can be found online on the University of Missouri Extension website or by calling Kelsie Lineback at the Maries County Extension office to receive an application by mail. A fee of $100 is required to cover processing costs, one certificate, a booklet and one two-sided metal sign for each approved farm. Maries County Century Farm Families will be recognized at a formal banquet in October where family farm signs and certificates will be presented.

To receive an application in the mail please call the Maries County Extension office at 573-422-3359 ext. 1138.