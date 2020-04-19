With safety in mind for all of their home health aides and disabled clients, staff with Tri-County Center for Independent Living have made masks, hand sanitizers and purchased gloves to help employees and clients feel secure amid COVID-19.

Employees of the not-for-profit care for their disabled clients who can’t get out of their homes and have no family members, Christina Coverdell with Tri-County Center for Independent Living said.

"We shop for them and call them every week to check on our clients to make sure they have everything they need or to check if clients have signs of coronavirus. We have even purchased food for some clients that needed the help,” she said.

The not-for-profit organization has served Phelps County and the surrounding area for over 18 years, and is low on funding as the not-for-profit depends on grants to help with finances, Coverdell said.

“We don’t have funds for personal protective equipment, so we did what we thought was right to make our employees feel as safe as possible,” she said.

The not-for-profit also assists with providing emergency life-sustaining medicine if clients can't afford it, and is currently accepting donations, that Coverdell said will aid Tri-County Center in helping more clients.

The home health care service located in Rolla is also accepting donations of personal care items to assist clients who can’t get out and shop or don’t have the funds to purchase the items.

Anyone seeking to donate to the not-for-profit can send donations to Tri-County Center for Independent Living, 1420 Missouri Highway 72, in Rolla.

“Anyone who can help, we would appreciate anything from anyone," Coverdell said.