Yvonne Reeves-Chong is inviting citizens throughout the area to join her for a virtual town hall on Facebook titled “COVID Economy and You.”

The virtual town hall on Tuesday is open to the public on Facebook.

Reeves will explore how the federal stimulus package impacts citizens and their families. In a kitchen-table discussion, Reeves will discuss what individuals, self-employed or gig workers and small business owners can expect from federal, state and local governments.

Reeves asks citizens to bring thoughts on the topic to the virtual town hall from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at facebook.com/events/221432888931549/#. Code: A72EE3C-896134.

Reeves is a Waynesville resident and Democratic candidate vying to represent Pulaski County in Missouri’s House District 122, a position held by Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Lynch since 2012.

Residents elected Lynch to his fourth and final two-year term in the Missouri House of Representatives in November 2018 where he also serves in house leadership as the majority whip.