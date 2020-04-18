As school buildings have closed, Rolla High School Principal Dr. Jim Pritchett provided an update to students and parents on the three dates staff have selected for prom and graduation.

Pritchett said the district’s goal is to provide students, especially high school seniors, with as many normal activities as the district still can. The district hopes to first lock down the dates for prom and graduation before determining the location of both events.

“The thought process behind our plan is to give parents a “set” day that events will occur to help with planning, travel arrangements for extended family, and other event planning that needs to take place," Pritchett said.

Pritchett said the first option is to hold prom on Friday, June 12, and graduation at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 14. The second option would push prom to Friday, July 10, and graduation to 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12. The third alternative would be to hold prom on Friday, July 31, and graduation at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2.

The district is currently looking at using the Gale Bullman building on the Missouri University of Science and Technology campus for graduation or having the ceremony outside on the Rolla High School football field. He said the location will ultimately depend on what restrictions are still in place concerning COVID-19.

Pritchett said the district hopes to make a final decision on the date and location of both events at least four weeks before the proposed dates to open up time for staff to schedule other events and activities for students.

The final decision on both events will also depend on information from the federal and state government as well as the health department and local government.

“We will continue to update as we move closer to these dates,” Pritchett said. “We will also update other activities and events as we can.”