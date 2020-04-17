The Pharmacy Division has a mandatory automated refill call-in system set up at 1.800.245.1953 or 573.596.0128, or via the internet at http://glwach.amedd.army.mil/default.htm (click on Patient Care, then on Pharmacy Refill).

All refills may be picked up at the Post Exchange Pharmacy, which is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday – the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital Pharmacy is not a refill pickup location.

All information needed to process a refill is located on the prescription label, and the automated service provides the time and date refills will be available for pickup – all refills will be available within 72 hours. If a refill is not picked up within ten working days after being processed, it will need to be requested again.

It is recommended that patients call to check on prescriptions prior to arriving at the PX Pharmacy curb-side drive thru. This will help with wait times. The call-in numbers are 573.596.1709/3234/3235.