This spring, Phelps Health's General Surgery clinic will move to a new, larger space to better serve patients in south-central Missouri.

The General Surgery clinic, located on the fourth floor of the Medical Office Building on the main Phelps Health campus in Rolla, MO, will be relocating to the second floor of the building that houses the Delbert Day Cancer Institute (DDCI) at 1060 W. 10th St.

The new General Surgery clinic is scheduled to open on Monday, April 27, 2020. Starting on this date, patients who see Phelps Health’s General Surgery providers will meet for their appointments and exams in a new space in the DDCI.

The General Surgery clinic is currently located in Suite 400 of the Medical Office Building, with limited space for growth.

“The General Surgery clinic is a busy practice, and to allow for future growth in this service, we decided to move our General Surgery clinic to a bigger area,” said Jason Shenefield, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Phelps Health. “Relocating the clinic provides General Surgery with room to expand and grow.”

The DDCI is one of the newest buildings on the main Phelps Health campus. During construction, the cancer center was built with room to allow expansion of Phelps Health service lines.

McCarthy Building Company Inc. was the general contractor on the project. Phelps Health has worked with McCarthy on several construction projects over the last several years, including building the DDCI.

Construction of the new General Surgery clinic at the DDCI began in December 2019. The new clinic, which is about 10,455 square feet, will be almost double the size of the current General Surgery clinic in the Medical Office Building.

There will be 16 exam rooms in the new space, compared to nine exam rooms in the current General Surgery clinic. The new clinic space also will have two procedure rooms and a dedicated space to schedule patients’ surgical procedures.

While the General Surgery clinic will have a new location, the clinic’s phone number (573) 426-6239, will remain the same.

The community can visit phelpshealth.org to learn more about General Surgery and Surgical Services at Phelps Health.