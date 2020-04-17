Dennis Anderson passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo, ND, at the age of 66.

Dennis Anderson passed away peacefully on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway in Fargo, ND, at the age of 66. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, New Rockford. Private Funeral Service will be held Sunday, April 19 at 2 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, McHenry, ND. Burial will be in Bethlehem Cemetery, McHenry. Military Honors are Carl Bostrom American Legion Post No. 160, McHenry and United States Army Honor Guard Team. Dennis Wayne Anderson was born March 1, 1954, in Devils Lake, ND, the son of Clinton and Caroline (Wolf) Anderson of Hampden, ND. In 1960, the family moved near McHenry, ND, where Dennis attended school, graduating in 1972. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army where he earned the rank of Master Sergeant before retiring. He spent much of his military career in Virginia, near his children. In 2004, he married the love of his life Rachel and relocated to New Rockford, ND. He would spend the rest of his days working at the Dakota Growers Pasta Plant, caring for his Mother and lending a hand at the KenMar Bison Ranch near New Rockford. Dennis was the most caring man you could ever meet. He always asked what he could do for you. He would give you the shirt off his back or his last nickel and didn’t worry if he would get anything in return. He was compassionate, kind, considerate and a joy to be around. When you were in his presence you knew you were important to him. Dennis had the best laugh and a fun-loving spirit. He loved to joke around and found humor in everything he could. He could take it as much as he could dish it out. He was a man of integrity and honesty. He worked hard every day, took pride in his work and tried to instill the same in others. Dennis was a devoted husband to his beloved wife, a proud and loving father to his children, a fun and doting grandfather to his grandchildren and a dear son and brother. Dennis is survived by; his wife, Rachel (Homelvig); his children, James (Tracey) of Aylett, VA, Daniel of Henrico, VA, Carolyn of Henrico, VA, and Dylan of New Rockford; five grandchildren, Grace, Ella, Dean and Allen Anderson of Aylett, and Grayson (Carolyn’s son) of Henrico; his mother, Caroline of Devils Lake; also his two brothers, James (Phyllis) of Lennox, SD, and Duane of Valley City, ND; four sisters, Marjorie Rosenquist-Moya (Joe) of Sharon, ND, Joy Tandberg (Paul) of Cummings, ND, Cathy Hyams (Mark) of Denver, CO, and Amy Anderson of Fargo. He was preceded in death by; his father, Clinton; and nephew, Craig Rosenquist.