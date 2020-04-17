Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced plans to modify its academic summer camp schedule due to COVID-19 concerns.

No camps will be held in May and June. Some summer camps from those months may be rescheduled to take place in July and August.

“In the interest of our campers, students, faculty and staff, we have decided to cancel or reschedule several of our summer camps through the month of June,” says Sue Turner, director of professional and continuing education at Missouri S&T. “Due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, we are continuing to review the latest data on the virus to inform our decisions about which camps we may be able to host later in the summer. The well-being of our entire campus community, including potential summer campers, is Missouri S&T’s highest priority.”

The university will continue to assess local and national health care guidance and take further action if necessary closer to July and August camps’ dates.

Missouri S&T’s athletics department announced on April 15 that it was canceling all S&T sports-oriented camps.

In March, Missouri S&T moved all courses online as the majority of students departed campus to continue their studies remotely to help address the COVID-19 public health emergency. Most faculty and staff are working remotely except for those needed on campus to ensure that essential operations continue.

For more information and updates about summer camps, visit summer.mst.edu.