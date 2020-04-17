Coronavirus cases increase to 29 in Pulaski County.

Today, the Pulaski County Health Center announced four new cases of COVID-19 in the county that can be traced back to cases reported earlier this week.

The health center said the identities of the patients will remain confidential.

The health center is now conducting an investigation with public health partners, and the health department will notify people who have had close contact with the patients.

As of 2:15 p.m., the health center has reported 29 cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County, as well as three probable cases and one death from the virus.

The health center said a probable case means that it is highly likely that an individual has the disease, but it has not been confirmed through a test.

No new cases of the virus have been reported in Phelps or Maries counties. There has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Phelps and two confirmed cases in Maries. All three have recovered, according to the Phelps-Maries County Health Department.