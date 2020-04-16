Rolla 31 School District is working to find new dates for the district's screening and registration for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes for the 2020-2021 Academic Year.

The district in an update on Thursday said, "Every year we look forward to our littlest #RollaBulldogs joining the pack and this year is no different! We are working to find new dates for our screening and registration, and we appreciate your patience as we comply with state and local guidelines."

Rolla School District will provide updates at bit.ly/Rolla31News and on the district's social media outlets: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Parents who have questions specific to their child's needs should to call the district's Early Childhood office at (573) 458-0193. The district hopes to have the new schedule soon.

Rolla School District's buildings are closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 Academic Year, following Missouri Governor Mike Parson's order last week.

The order closed all Missouri public and charter school buildings for the remainder of the current school year. In the update on Wednesday, Parson said Missouri received confirmation from the U.S. Department of Education that it will receive $208 million under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help K-12 schools respond to COVID-19 related needs.

"These K-12 funds will be distributed through federal Title I allocations, which means the funding will be sent first to those schools working to meet the unique needs of those who have traditionally been most disadvantaged," according to a release from Parson's office on Wednesday.