The designation identifies utilities with low incidents of power outages — a measure of utility health that attracts economic development.

The American Public Power Association recognized Rolla Municipal Utilities and seven other Missouri municipal electric utilities with a “Certificate of Excellence” for reliable performance. The designation identifies utilities with low incidents of power outages — a measure of utility health that attracts economic development.

The American Public Power Association also recognized Columbia, Fulton, Harrisonville, Higginsville, Macon, Marshall and Monett with a Certificate of Excellence for 2019. All eight community-owned, non-profit utilities are part of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance.

Clarksville Connected Utilities, a Missouri Public Utility Alliance member in Clarksville, Arkansas, also earned the reliability recognition.

Ewell Lawson, a vice president of Missouri Public Utility Alliance, said in a release today, “These utilities rank among the ‘best of the best’ in their reliability measures.”

“Reliability is an important measure of the quality of an electric system. Fewer power interruptions are important not only to residents but also benefit the overall economic health of a community,” Lawson said.

The alliance's member utilities were among 143 public power utilities nationwide to earn the American Public Power Association’s recognition for 2019.

Utilities recognized maintain reliability data using the association’s web-based subscription service with the data benchmarked against national statistics from the United States Energy Information Administration.

Utilities placing in the top quartile of reliability nationwide as measured against the United States Energy Information Administration data received the Certificate of Excellence.