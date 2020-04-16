The Pulaski County Health Center received notification today of nine new cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in the county to 25.

The health center in a release today said eight of the nine new cases are temporary residents of Pulaski County. They are direct contacts to six positive coronavirus cases the health center announced on Tuesday.

As of Thursday, the health center has reported a total of 25 cases of COVID-19 in Pulaski County and one death.

The health center said it is highly probable that one additional individual has the virus, but it has not been confirmed through testing.

As part of the regular practice of a disease investigation, the health department will notify people who have had close contact with the patients, the health center said.

The health center also released the locations of potential COVID-19 exposure in the community from the 14 latest cases confirmed in the county.

The health center said people who were at the locations on the same dates are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. The health center said there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

The locations are from reports the health center received by the patients who tested positive for the virus, but does not include all of the places these patients may have visited.

“By this list, Pulaski County residents need to begin thinking that anyone you pass may be positive or feeling ill, and they believe they need to go shopping or to an area before they go into quarantine. All who tested positive are expected to remain in quarantine until released by the health department to resume normal activities,” the health center said in its release.

The Pulaski County Health Center provided the following locations and dates:

•March 29, Waynesville Price Cutter around noon.

•April 3, St. Robert Walmart in the morning

•April 3, St. Robert Walmart in the afternoon

•April 3, St. Robert Walmart in the late afternoon

•April 4, St. Robert Lowe’s in the morning

•April 4, St. Robert Walmart

•April 4, Maries County Bank drive-thru in St. Robert

•April 4, St. Robert Starbucks drive-thru in the late afternoon

•April 5, St. Robert Walmart in the late afternoon

•April 5, Panera drive-thru in the morning.

•April 5, Rocky Top Kennel.

•April 6, St. Robert Starbucks drive-thru

•April 6, St. Robert Walmart in the afternoon.

•April 10, Freddie’s drive-thru in the late afternoon.

•April 10, St. Robert Lowe’s in the early afternoon.

•April 10, St. Robert Walmart

•April 10, Rocky Top Kennel

•April 11, St. Robert Walmart

•April 11, Waynesville Dollar General

•April 12, St. Robert Walmart