The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District reports that multiple units are on the scene of a natural cover fire at the cemetery in Newburg.

In an update, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said the fire is contained to approximately 10 acres and a fire line has been established. Crews are actively performing back burn operations and mopping up the line, the department said.

The natural cover fire was estimated at 10 acres at 2:20 p.m. and spreading rapidly with no structures in danger, the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District said in an initial post on Facebook.

The United State Forest Service helicopter on scene will collect water from the Little Piney Creek and perform water drops, the department said in the post.

The Forest Service is also responding to the scene, near Cemetery Road in Newburg, with an engine and a bulldozer. The department said Rolla Rural Fire is also responding with a brush truck.