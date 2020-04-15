“I had never realized what it meant to be a community until the community came together for me when my son passed away. I realized how blessed I am to be in a small town where everyone knows everybody, and regardless of race, income, or social standing, everyone comes together.”

All across the United States, not only are the kids missing their school and the teachers, but the teachers are missing their students.

In the St. James School District, parents and teachers came together and formed a Facebook group to adopt the 2020 seniors. They will have their photos and a quick biography on who they are, where they're going after graduation, what they are interested in or even their favorite snack.

Anyone is able to adopt the senior, and the senior can be adopted multiple times by different families. They are able to message the parent of the senior and ask for an address. And abiding by the social distancing guidelines, they are able to drop it off at their mailbox or on the front step for the graduating senior.

Within just a few days, every senior in the school district had been adopted by more than one family. And pictures are already being posted of seniors with smiling faces holding up their beef jerky or the sentimental notes or drawings from their younger peers.

This went over so well that the parents of the elementary kids, who are going to be graduating out of elementary school and entering middle school, thought “hey, we need to do something for these little graduates also.” The parents already had a Facebook page called Graduating Class of 2027 where photos of the children are shared among the parents, and important announcements.

The idea was thrown out there inquiring if we the parents feel it would go over well and our opinions regarding it. The response was loud and clear. The abundance of parents that were offering ideas and suggestions on what we can do and how to go about doing it was tremendous.

Because everyone grieves the same, they spread cheer the same, because we are all the same.

St. James has shown me how valuable and how rewarding it can be to live in a small town. I've been a resident of St. James for 15 years now, but had grown up in Rolla. Although Rolla was amazing, I didn't realize what it was lacking until I came to a smaller town.

When I see how easy it was for us to come together, my hopes are that we can reach out to other communities and other districts and encourage them to do the same.

We hope that other parents and communities will see how easy it is to be engaged and how willing people are to come together for our children.

During these times we wont allow this to disrupt our community, and more importantly, our children, who are our future. Let's hope that we can all come together, for our children, for our future and for our planet.

— Jenipher (Star) Russ