The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group announced seizing 1,488 grams of methamphetamine as well as 20 firearms as a result of the drug task forces' efforts in Maries, Gasconade, Laclede, Camden and Crawford counties for the first quarter of 2020.

The multi-jurisdictional drug task force reported seizing 1,488 grams of methamphetamine, 1,176 grams of marijuana, 122 grams of cannabis wax and 48 doses of prescription drugs during the first quarter that started on Jan. 1 and ended on March 31.

The task force reported that its covert and overt narcotics investigations also resulted in law enforcement seizing two methamphetamine laboratories during the first quarter. Law enforcement with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group also served 19 search warrants, conducted 10 consent searches and arrested 41 people on 105 drug-related charges.

In a release from the Maries County Sheriff’s Office today, the task force credited its success to surrounding law enforcement agencies and the public’s cooperation.

The Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group employs five task force officers, coordinated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The patrol supplies two troopers to the task force to serve the cities of Vienna, Belle, Hermann, Lebanon, Camdenton, Cuba, Steelville and Owensville. The U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance, and Missouri Department of Public Safety administer funding for the task force.