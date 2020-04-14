Rolla High School ninth-grade history teacher, Jamie Rinehart, was named Teacher of the Year for the 2019-2020 Academic Year. Rolla Public Schools in their announcement today, congratulated Rinehart, who has been teaching for 22 years.

Rinehart was born and raised in St. James. Before Rinehart joined Rolla Public Schools, he taught at Lexington Middle School for two years and Bourbon High School for two years. For the past 18 years, Rinehart has taught at Rolla Public Schools.

Rinehart was a teacher at Rolla Junior High School before taking on his current position teaching ninth grade American History, Civil War and Reconstruction, and Winning the West at Rolla High School.

He's been involved in the Annual Vicksburg trip for freshmen and has been a part of two trips to Gettysburg with Coach Dave Croft.

Rinehart is married to his wife, Debby, and has two sons Jacob, 17, and Joshua, 10. They live on a cattle farm outside of St. James.