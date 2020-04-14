Come explore and deepen your understanding of the climate crisis and actions that can bring our planet back into balance.

Come explore and deepen your understanding of the climate crisis and actions that can bring our planet back into balance from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 23.

What have people said about this workshop?

"Wow, that was informative" "It was really fun and engaging.”

"I was surprised by how long it takes for some actions to have an effect."

...from participants in the workshop when given in Rolla.

We will lead you to explore actions to keep our climate cooler than that additional 2 degrees Celsius scientists have predicted to be the tipping point for our planet’s ability to sustain life as we live it now.

Presented by: Susan Wrasmann and Phyllis Meagher, members of the Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) - Rolla chapter. CCL empowers everyday people to work together on climate change solutions. Our supporters are organized in more than 400 local chapters across the United States.

To participate in this workshop call or email the James Memorial Library to register and receive the link for the workshop: James Memorial Library 573-265-7211 or mlewis@stjamesmo.org.

Any problems or questions call or email workshop presenter (phyllismeagher@outlook.com 573-263- 4144) or contact the James Memorial Library (573) 265-7211 or mlewis@stjamesmo.org.