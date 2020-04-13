“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair …, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way …” so begins "A Tale of Two Cities" by Charles Dickens. The novel was published in 1859 and is set in the time period just before the French Revolution decades earlier.

His words referred to the age old struggle of good against evil and light against darkness. Dickens wrote about the unrest and upheaval of those times, a revolution that followed on the heels of the American one.

The world has changed since the 19th century but human nature has not.

His words could be applicable today in the situations we face, the corona virus among them.

There's a wisdom there that transcends the centuries.

Right now, there is a pandemic underway. As I write this, the numbers of illnesses and deaths continue to rise, especially in our nation and now in our state. Each day, the death toll rises and the number of cases increase. Because it's my job to deliver the news, I follow the situation closely, most of all in our home state and in our area.

It's been more than a month now since I packed up my Mac book and gear to work from home. I haven't set foot in the office since then but I continue to report on everything pertinent to our readers and we haven't missed an issue. For those who don't subscribe, I update the website daily and post to social media throughout the day.

On that Friday in March, we hosted a coffee with the Neosho Area Chamber of Commerce. Little did I realize that would be the last community gathering for some time.

That weekend, I attended church, anticipating the remainder of the Lenten season and Easter.

There has not been Mass since.

I watch online each week and although it's spiritual food, it leaves me hungry and eager for the day when we can again gather in church on Sunday.

Observing the human race at this time I reach the same conclusion that I reached many years ago, when a tornado ripped through Neosho on April 24, 1975, leveling our home and putting our life into a shambles.

Even at the age of thirteen, one that few would consider to be a wise one, I saw the best and the worst of human nature.

These many years later, I see the same contrast. I've had to step back from social media more than once as the disputes and dissensions too often turn ugly. I've watched as many in our community are staying home, venturing out when necessary on a limited basis, prepared and as protected as anyone can be.

And there are some who don't.

I have a daughter who is a nurse and a son in retail. They are on the front lines and as a parent, I worry.

In many ways, these days are the worst of times but in other ways, they are the best.

Life is what we make of it, what we see and what we choose to do.

So, in these difficult days, remember - earlier generations have endured this and worse. Life endured and in the end, so will we.

-Lee Ann Sontheimer Murphy is the community editor for The Neosho Daily News and The Aurora Advertiser. She is also an author.