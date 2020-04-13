





Last Thursday afternoon, schools in Missouri were closed by the Governor for the remainder of the school year to slow the spread of COVID-19. At Mexico 59, we understand that some of our families rely on the availability of school meals for proper nourishment. As part of our emergency plan to address the closure of schools, we will continue to provide a curbside meal of a cold lunch with breakfast for the following day.

We began curbside meal service for children March 25. As of this week, we have updated those services to two pickups on Mondays and Thursdays, serving seven meals instead of five.

Here are some frequently asked questions from parents:

When can I pick up a meal for my child?

Pick up will be available on Mondays (3 days of meals) and Thursdays (4 days of meals). Mexico 59 will be providing seven days of meals instead of five.

Can any child pick up a meal?

Any child ages 1-18 can pick up a meal. If you have a child that is not enrolled in Mexico School District, you can still pick up a meal, but the child will need to be present at the time of pick up unless they have a sibling enrolled in Mexico 59.

Do I need to sign up?

The child must be present to receive meals OR the parent or legal guardian may pick up meals without the child present, only if they sign up online at least by the day before pickup. Those who sign up must pick up meals at Mexico Middle and Mexico High as your reservation will be scheduled at these locations; you will give your name at the curbside pick up. Families will only need to sign up once, and you will stay on the list until you let us know otherwise. Please reserve the meal on our website at mexicoschools.net.

Where are the pick-up locations for the meals?

There are six locations to pick up a meal. At Mexico High and Mexico Middle, parents can drive through and pick up the curbside meals. There are also four locations where the YMCA van drops off meals for children 18 and under. The child must be present to get the meals from the YMCA van.

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Mexico Middle School, 1200 West Boulevard (Back Lot--Parent drop off line)11:30 a.m. to noon: Mexico High School, 639 N Wade Street (Circle Drive)11:00-11:10: Oakcrest Mobile Home Park, 22246 ACR 983211:20-11:50: Garfield Area – multiple stops. Garfield route: Begin at (1) Trinity and Seminary to (2) Trinity and E Central to Garfield then down to (3)Garfield and Seminary then Walnut to (4) Walnut and Park to (5) Park and Trinity to Breckenridge to Walnut to (6) Bolivar and Walnut to south on Union.12:10-12:20: Skyline Village Mobile Home Park, 19832 ACR 930612:20-12:35: Westgate Mobile Home Park, 10550 ACR 9377

Sites, times, and delivery may change as the program continues. Our mission is to ensure that food is provided to local families who may be concerned about food insecurity during this uncertain time. We are committed to providing meal assistance as long as we are able.

If you need assistance in requesting meals, please call Central Office at 573-581-3773. Mexico is an equal opportunity provider.

Joyce Fenner is food service director for Mexico School District 59.