Area students earn degrees from UCM

Several students from Eastern Jackson County earned their degrees from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg following the fall 2019 semester.

To be eligible for graduation with honors a student must have earned a cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and must have completed at least 30 semester hours at the University of Central Missouri with a GPA of 3.5. Those with a cumulative grade average of 3.50 to 3.74 graduated cum laude; 3.75 to 3.84, magna cum laude; and 3.85 and above summa cum laude, based on whichever is lower, their cumulative GPA or their grade point average at Central Missouri.

Local students who earned their degrees included:

Blue Springs

• Abigail R. Feuerborn, bachelor of science degree in education (cum laude).

• Allison Clair Donahay, education specialist.

• Ariel Marie Huston, bachelor of science degree.

• Bailey Edith McConnell, bachelor of science degree.

• Blake A. Clary, master of science.

• Brianna Rae Franks, bachelor of science degree in education (cum laude).

• Chinmeng Yang, bachelor of science degree.

• Devon K. Welch, bachelor of science in education.

• Elhanan P. Grigsby, bachelor of music.

• Harrison Edward Davis, bachelor of science degree.

• Jared M. Ray, bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Jonathan Hunter Robertson, bachelor of science degree, one-year certificate.

• Joseph A. King, bachelor of science in education.

• Joshua D. Thomson, master of science.

• Kassidy K. Chuning, master of science in education.

• Kayla R. Ziefle, bachelor of arts.

• Kelly D. Jameson, bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Kevin J. Montalto, bachelor of science degree.

• Kimberly M. Romine, master of arts in teaching.

• Kyle Logan Findley, bachelor of science degree.

• Maria C. Wendell, bachelor of science degree.

• Megan Bradley, bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Miranda Elaine Samuels, bachelor of science degree.

• Miranda L. Zavadil, master of science.

• Misty Alexandria Vick, bachelor of science degree in business administration (cum laude).

• Nehemiah G. Campbell, bachelor of arts.

• Nicholas Todd Johnson, bachelor of science degree, one-year certificate (magna cum laude).

• Nikolas A. Fusco, bachelor of science degree.

• Osagie Ojeifo, bachelor of science degree.

• Skylar J. Biggs, bachelor of social work.

• Tessa Marie Belknap, bachelor of science degree in business administration, one-year certificate (Magna cum laude).

• Tiffany Essex, bachelor of social work (cum laude).

• Timothy Michael Peterson, bachelor of arts.

Buckner

• Jordyn C. Atagi, bachelor of arts.

• Mikayla Julianna Gorham, bachelor of science degree (cum laude).

Grain Valley

• Allison R. Welding, bachelor of science degree.

• Brenna D. Christeson, bachelor of science degree, one-year certificate (cum laude).

• Connor Purduski Brennan, master of arts.

• Courtney M. Sibert, bachelor of science degree (cum laude).

• Jordan E. Morrison, bachelor of science degree (cum laude).

• Keri L. Jefferies, master of science.

• Kylie L. Greenwood, bachelor of science in education.

• Kylie R. Hayworth, bachelor of science degree, one-year certificate.

• Laura Reeves, master of arts in teaching.

• Mandee G. Walters, bachelor of science in education (cum laude).

• McKenna E. Miller, BA (magna cum laude).

• Megan E. Moore, bachelor of science degree (cum laude).

• Melissa Ann Hays, master of science in education.

• Reilly Myres, bachelor of science degree.

• Tyler S. Cooper, bachelor of science degree.

Independence

• Derrick Michael Linhardt, bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Evan Thomas Mills, bachelor of science degree.

• Alante M. Jones, bachelor of science degree (cum laude).

• Britney N. Clifton, bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Caitlin Rene Wheatley, bachelor of science degree.

• Callye L. Booth, bachelor of science degree in business administration, master of arts.

• Calvin L. Salters, bachelor of science degree.

• Christina R. Moore, bachelor of science degree.

• Courtney Sarah Marie Schmidt, master of science.

• Daniel Dale Kolm, bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Deandra L. Gastin, graduate certificate.

• Eric Etzenhouser, bachelor of science degree (cum laude).

• Gabrielle Brown, bachelor of science degree.

• Gift Obiajulu Ozonuwe, master of science.

• Jennifer Christine Schreimann, BFA (cum laude).

• Jesse L. McBee, bachelor of science degree, one-year certificate (cum laude).

• John E. Greene, bachelor of science degree.

• Ken R. Halford, master of arts.

• Madelyn D. Miller, bachelor of science in education.

• Mary Wray, bachelor of science degree.

• Matthew K. Feith, bachelor of science degree (magna cum laude).

• Melissa Ney, bachelor of social work.

• Ryan C. Toliver, bachelor of science degree (magna cum laude).

• Savannah Vinyard, bachelor of science degree.

• Vale C. Gibson, bachelor of science degree (summa cum laude).

Lee’s Summit

• Miguel Nunez, bachelor of science degree.

• Aditi Agrawal, master of science.

• Alexandria N. Able, bachelor of science degree (cum laude).

• Amy J. Sanders, BA (summa cum laude).

• Bailey M. Baird, bachelor of science degree in business administration (cum laude).

• Belinda R. Campbell, bachelor of science degree.

• Brennan T. Rialti, bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Brian K. Brown, bachelor of science degree.

• Chanel A. Coyne, master of science.

• Devin R. Oswalt, bachelor of science degree.

• Ethan W. Yazell, bachelor of science in education (magna cum laude).

• Galen R. Carr, bachelor of science degree.

• Gloria D. Guier, bachelor of science degree in business administration (summa cum laude).

• Heather L. Foraker, master of arts in teaching.

• Herma Chermurgor, master of arts.

• Jordan M. Morton, bachelor of science degree.

• Kaitlin A. Mittie, bachelor of science degree.

• Kathleen E. Hill, bachelor of science in education.

• Meredith G. Gardner, master of science.

• Michael McGurk, education specialist.

• Rachel Elaine Tope, master of science.

• Roman Sinclair Lucas, bachelor of science degree (summa cum laude).

• Samantha Jo Becchina, bachelor of science degree.

• Sathwik Reddy Chennu, master of science.

• Sharath Nooka, master of science.

• Valerie De Jong, master of science.

• Venkatesh Srikakula, master of science.

Sugar Creek

• Krista R. Detel, bachelor of social work.

Local students earn degrees from Missouri State University

Several local students earned degrees following the fall 2019 semester at Missouri State University in Springfield.

Missouri State conferred more than 1,500 degrees to students in December. Several hundred students also received scholastic honors (summa cum laude, grade point averages of 3.9-4.0 on a 4.0 scale; magna cum laude, GPAs of 3.75-3.89; and cum laude, GPAs of 3.5-3.74).

Local students earning degrees include:

• Nathaniel Stokes, Blue Springs, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in accounting.

• Chelsey Tipton, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in management.

• Merron Asmelash, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in psychology.

• Colton Higgins, Blue Springs, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in education in special education/cross categorical.

• DeMeka Thornton-Jordan, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in political science.

• Melissa Vestal, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in communication.

• Sawyer Warren, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in construction management.

• Gabrielle Salva, Sugar Creek, bachelor of science degree in psychology.

• Heidi Bond, Independence, bachelor of science degree in psychology.

• Sean Carlson, Independence, bachelor of science degree in education in English.

• Ryleigh Watson, Independence, bachelor of science degree in child and family development.

• Benjamin Duvall, Independence, bachelor of science degree in finance.

• Abigail Morrow, Independence, cum laude, bachelor of arts degree in global studies.

• Nathan Yocum, Independence, bachelor of science degree in exercise and movement science.

• Nathaniel Lickteig, Independence, bachelor of science degree in political science.

• Michael Briggs, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in construction management.

• Taylor Egerstrom, Lee’s Summit, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in education in elementary education.

• Honesty Gant, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in digital film and television production.

• Emily Lavelle, Lee’s Summit, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in finance.

• Cameron Olson, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in computer science.

• Arlene Sleyster, Lee’s Summit, cum laude, bachelor of science degree in marketing.

Local students claim degrees from Missouri Western

Several local students were among the 299 299 students who earned undergraduate or graduate degrees following the fall 2019 semester at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Local students who graduated included:

• Brooke Michelle Howe, Blue Springs, bachelor of science degree in education, English.

• Alli Norine Collins, Independence, bachelor of science degree in elementary education.

• Alexis Nicole Cain, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in biology.

• Alexie Dawn Davis, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in nursing.

• Courtney Lee Hobbs, Lee’s Summit, bachelor of science degree in applied computer technology.

– Compiled by Karl Zinke