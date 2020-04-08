U.S. Senator Roy Blunt announced that South Central Missouri Community Health Center in Rolla is among the 29 Missouri community health centers to receive coronavirus response grants.

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) announced today that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded more than $27 million in coronavirus response grant funding to 29 Missouri community health centers —with South Central Missouri Community Health Center awarded a total of $653,210.

Blunt, who is co-chair of the Senate Community Health Center Caucus, said the funding will help community health centers meet staffing needs as well as prevent, diagnose and treat coronavirus patients, as Missouri community health centers serve 530,000 patients, 75 percent of whom are below the poverty level.

Blunt in his announcement stated: “Community health centers are often the first place people go to get health care treatment quickly and close to home. Right now, clinics in Missouri are testing for coronavirus, providing telehealth services, and treating patients who are fighting this disease.

“One of my priorities in the most recent coronavirus response bill was extending funding for community health centers so they can continue providing care in local communities, especially our urban and rural underserved areas. I appreciate the tireless work our health care professionals are doing every day on the frontlines of this pandemic.”

Missouri community health centers previously received $2.1 million from the first coronavirus response bill, bringing the total to nearly $30 million with the latest round of funding, according to Blunt’s office.