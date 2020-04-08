Panera is offering a new service for guests to purchase high-demand pantry items such as milk, bread and fresh produce alongside Panera soups, salads or sandwiches.

Today, Panera announced the launch of Panera Grocery, which offers Panera’s freshly baked breads, bagels and milk and dairy products as well as fresh produce to the public.

Items currently available on Panera Grocery include:

•Freshly Baked Breads and Bagels: Classic White Loaf; Whole Grain Pan Loaf; French Baguette; Bagel Packs

•Milk and Dairy: Skim Milk and 2% Milk gallons, Greek Yogurt, Yogurt Tubes and Plain Cream Cheese

•Fresh Produce: Apples, Avocados, Blueberries, Red Grapes and Vine Ripe Tomatoes

”With this new service we can help deliver good food and fresh ingredients from our pantry to yours, helping provide better access to essential items that are increasingly harder to come by,” Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary said in the company's release today.

Panera Grocery is a separate, ingredients-based service operated out of Panera bakery cafes. Panera Grocery can be ordered alongside any Panera meal at participating cafes nationwide by selecting "Panera Grocery" in the Panera app or on the website.

The public can additionally find the Panera Grocery items on Grubhub, and add the items to an order. For MyPanera members, Panera Grocery orders will serve toward future MyPanera rewards, according to the company's announcement.

Panera has also implemented other services amid the coronavirus. Panera now serves guests through a To-Go model in all company cafes, a drive up contactless curbside service and contactless delivery.

All to-go orders are additionally sealed for added protection.

For more information on Panera Grocery, residents can visit www.PaneraBread.com.