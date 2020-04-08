The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Phelps County in effect until 12 a.m. as the hazardous weather outlook shows an enhanced risk of severe storms impacting the area tonight.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be possible this evening over central into south central Missouri, the National Weather Service forecast office in Springfield states. The storms will be capable of producing large hail up to the size of hen eggs and wind gusts up to 60 mph, according to the hazardous weather report published by the NWS today.

The hazardous weather report shows an enhanced risk for severe storms impacting Rolla, with the highest probability of storms occurring between 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. east of Missouri Highway 65.

The NWS forecast discussion today for Rolla as well as portions of the Missouri Ozarks and extreme southeast Kansas states, “ a strong cold front will move very quickly through the outlook area from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. A narrow band of scattered thunderstorms is expected to develop along the front. While the storms may be short lived, large hail up to two inches in diameter and damaging winds will be possible.”

Isolated activity is possible as far west as Interstate 49, according to the forecast discussion.