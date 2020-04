A Neosho man is dead after he was struck by a motorist on Sunday night three miles north of Neosho on I-49.

Michael Linton, 51, Neosho was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by Alex W. Foster, Springfield.

Both were northbound on I-19 at 9:28 p.m. when the vehicle struck the bicycle from the rear.

Linton was pronounced dead at the scene and next of kin has been notified.

This is the 26th fatality for Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D this year.