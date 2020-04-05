The Phelps Maries County Health Department provided a location of potential coronavirus exposure in the community on Sunday, following the health center confirming the second positive COVID-19 case in Maries County and one inconclusive case of COVID-19 in Phelps County.

The health department was notified by an adjoining county of a location where people could have been exposed to COVID-19. The department said people who were at the location around the same time as the patient are at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

No further information on the patient was released by the department on Sunday.

The health department said the patient on Friday, April 3 was at Red Barn Interstate 44 Discount Grocery around 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The individual was there for approximately five to ten minutes and paid with a debit card.

The department said there is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop, and people who have spoken to a member of the health department have already been informed of their risk to the patient.

People who have symptoms of a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher, as well as shortness of breath and cough, can call the health department’s office at (573) 458-6010, or email the health department after hours at phelpsmariesCOVID19@phelpscounty.com.

The department had confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Phelps County on Friday, stating that the private lab test results came back as inconclusive, but the case is being handled by the health department as if positive.

The case is not believed to be travel-related , and the individual and all household members had been in quarantine for more than one week at home. This case is not related to the case being monitored in Phelps County from another county, the department said on Friday.