Listed are adjustments in Fort Leonard Wood's services in place as of 4:30 p.m.:

AAFES Main Exchange and Mini-Mall: Normal business hours. Customers encouraged to use credit/debit or gift cards to minimize the handling of cash. Troop Stores at Reception and Buildings 744, 835 and 1026 are also operating normally

AAFES Restaurants and Food Court: Unless listed below, operating at normal hours for carry out only

Anthony’s Pizza: Closed Auntie Anne’s: Closed Baskin Robins: Open from noon to 4 p.m., carry out only Boston Market: Closed Charley’s: Open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., carry out only Einstein Bagel: Open from 7 a.m. to noon, carry out only Manchu Wok: Open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., carry out only Coffee shop in Bldg. 470: Closed

Armed Forces YMCA: Closed. Please contact if support is needed

Army Community Service: Closed

Army Emergency Relief: Available for assistance via remote methods Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Beneficiaries may contact AER Specialist Patty McDonald via telephone at 573.596.7505 or email patricia.s.mcdonald2.civ@mail.mil. Individuals may also contact the Financial Readiness Program Chief Shin-Ae Young at 573.596.2078 or email shin-ae.k.young.civ@mail.mil for instructions on how to request and receive assistance. For AER assistance after duty hours, weekends and holidays contact the American Red Cross at 877.272.7337.

Army Wellness Center: Closed

ASAP: Closed. For emergencies, call 573.596.0938

Auto Skills Center: Closed

Barber Shop (Troop Store): Appointments only

Barber Shop (Main Exchange): Closed

Beauty Shop (Main Exchange): Closed

BOSS Corner / BOSS Program: Closed

Bruce C. Clarke Library: Closed

Chapel Services: All Religious Services and Religious Education events on Fort Leonard Wood are postponed until further notice except for the 43rd Adjutant General Battalion Initial Entry Training Services. Religious Services for the Brigade Soldiers will be conducted by the unit Chaplains. Additional information will be distributed by the individual unit Chaplains. We will Stream on Facebook Live one Catholic Mass at 9 a.m. and one Protestant Service at 10:30 a.m. These can be viewed on the Religious Support Office Facebook. Easter Sunrise Service is canceled. Services will be streamed, as usual, on Easter Sunday and have an Easter theme.

Child Development Centers/Childcare: Child care available for mission critical personnel only, validated with a memo from sponsor’s commander

Commissary: Hours have been adjusted to allow for cleaning and re-stocking. A designated shopping time from 9 to 10 a.m. Mondays through Fridays has been established for senior citizens aged 65 and older, those who are pregnant and for Tier 1 teleworkers who are eligible to shop at the Commissary. (IF the spouse of a Tier 1 teleworker has Commissary shopping privileges, they may come in their place.) Regular shopping hours are Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 100 percent ID checks will be conducted to reduce the number of visitors. Limits to some items may apply. As an additional precaution the use of reusable bags at the register has been discontinued

Cleaners: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays

CYS classes and SKIES: Closed

Daugherty Bowling Center: Closed

Davidson Fitness Center: Closed

Defense Military Pay Office: Pay related document submissions will only be accepted by the Defense Military Pay Office (Finance) electronically at:

Unit Transmittal Letters: leonardwood.jfl.mbx.dmpo-leonard-wood-utl@mail.mil Pay Inquiries: leonardwood.jfl.mbx.dmpo-leonard-wood-pay-inquiry@mail.mil Soldiers should speak with their unit S1 before submitting any documentation. We will continue to do our in-processing and separation/retirement briefings in room 1118, bldg. 470

Dining Facilities: All open

Family Advocacy Program: Call 573.263.1529 for assistance

Family Child Care: Normal operations

Fire Stations: Closed to visitors. Call to reschedule any non-emergency services conducted by the firefighters

Firestone: Open with reduced hours of Mondays through Saturdays 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays

Flower Shop (Main Exchange): Reduced hours of Mondays through Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FMWR Events: Additional MWR events have been postponed or cancelled. Please check the MWR Facebook page or website for the complete list.

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital: See bottom of page

Golf Course: Closed

ID Card Facility: Normal operations

IHG Hotels: Business centers and fitness centers at both the Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites are closed. Shuttle service has been suspended until June 1. Weekly socials have been canceled through Sept. 30. Grab and go breakfast is being offered

Lake of the Ozarks Recreation Area: Closed

Legal Assistance Office: Operating remotely (via telephone consultation) for all attorney consultations. The office is also open for limited hours to perform notarizations and powers of attorney. An attorney is also available for emergency services

Attorney Consults: call 573.596.0629 to schedule an attorney consultation. If your consult involves reviewing documents such as a contract or court order, you will be asked to scan the document to the attorney prior to your conference Notary Service and Powers of Attorney: the office will be open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays AND Wednesdays Emergency Services: for emergency services of any kind such as immediate Special Victim Counsel consultation, domestic violence representation, or advice on a time sensitive issue such as an immediate court hearing, contact the office at 573.596.0629 or 596.7215 and you will be referred to an attorney for immediate assistance.

Leisure Travel: Closed

Military Clothing Sales: Normal business hours

Morelli Heights: Closed

Museum Complex: Closed

MWR Warehouse: Closed

North Express: Normal business hours

Optical Shop: Open from noon to 5 p.m.

Optometry Clinic (Main Exchange): Closed

Outdoor Recreation: Closed

Ozark Tavern: Closed

Parent Outreach Service: Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

Pershing Community Center: Closed

Pharmacy (Main Exchange): Normal business hours

Piney Valley Golf Course: Closed

Pippen Youth Center (Middle School and Teen Center): Closed

Ponds: Open to DoD ID card holders only, must check in with iSportsman at https://ftleonardwood.isportsman.net/

Rec Plex: Closed

SHARP: Fort Leonard Wood hotline 573.855.1327, DoD hotline 877.995.5247

South Express: Normal business hours

Specker Gym: Closed

Stripes Alteration Shop: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays

Tax Center: Closed to further tax return customers and is not accepting any new returns for processing. Staff will complete returns for customers who have already dropped off their files and will schedule appointments for pickup, signature and filing when health protection guidelines allow

Taxi/Lyft/Uber Services: All are suspended

Thrift Shop: Closed

Training Support Center: The TSC is only issuing or accepting turn-ins with units that have appointments. No walk-ins will be seen until further notice

Troop Stores: Reception and Buildings 744, 835 and 1026 are all normal business hours

USO: Closed

Veterinary Services: Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but will not be taking out-patient appointments or doing anesthetic procedures until further notice

Youth Sports: Closed

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital: In a continuing effort to continue caring for your health care needs, while improving social distancing and the conservation of personal protective equipment, the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital on Fort Leonard Wood has made the following changes:

For visitation, GLWACH will only allow one visitor per patient and that visitor will be the same person during the patient’s stay. Pharmacy refills: It is now mandatory for patients to either call the refill line at 800.245.1953 or 573.596.0128, or login to the TRICARE Online Patient Portal at https://www.tricareonline.com/tol2/prelogin/desktopIndex.xhtml. The automated service will give you the time and date to pick up your refill. Refills will only be picked up at the Main Exchange Pharmacy at this time. Entering the hospital: All patients and visitors must enter the hospital through the main hospital entrance, primary care entrance or emergency room entrance.The main hospital and emergency room entrances are open 24/7 and the Primary Care Clinic (middle door) entrance is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. These are the only entrances accessible for routine access to GLWACH. Patients will be prescreened upon entering. Personnel are located at each of the three entrances (main hospital door, the door nearest the emergency department and the main sliding doors by the Primary Care Department) and will ask about recent travel, symptoms and contact with individuals who have a confirmed case of COVID-19. This enables GLWACH staff to help direct you to the correct location for screening, treatment or testing. Primary Care Clinic: In order to ensure patients receive the care needed while remaining safe throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, our team at the Primary Care Clinic is transitioning many routine visits to virtual-care visits. This means clinic team members will call and schedule a time to speak with the patient about health care needs. Handling appointments over the phone or with the secure messaging system which is already in place will lessen foot traffic in the hospital and improve social distancing.Patients will be scheduled with the following staggered times:

— 7:40 to 10 a.m. Adults/high risk patients, scheduled face-to-face appointments for 50 and older a pharmacist will also be available for counseling and hand delivery of medications within the Primary Care Clinic to alleviate their need to be in a pharmacy waiting area

— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual visits only for Family Practice and Internal Medicine

— 1 to 4 p.m. for adults 17 and older who have acute needs, scheduled face-to-face appointments

For pediatric patients 0 to 17 years of age:

— 7:40 to 11 a.m. Virtual health appointments

— 11 a.m. to noon Ages 0 to 6 months, scheduled face-to-face appointments

— 1 to 4 p.m. Ages 7 months to 17 years, scheduled face-to-face appointments for acute issues only that cannot be handled over the phone

Patients with allergy and infusion needs will continue to be seen on a scheduled basis. All lab requests, medication requests, referral requests and test results will be done by virtual visit Profile updates will be done by virtual visit Dermatology Clinic: Only urgent referrals will be seen at the Dermatology Clinic. Routine referrals will be delayed for 60 days. Optometry Clinic: The Optometry Clinic will only be serving the Soldier recruit mission and provide emergency services, but otherwise will be closed. Elective surgeries have been cancelled at this time. Dental clinics are performing acute care visits only. Mother Baby Unit: Regular care will continue with the Mother Baby Unit. Urgent Care Clinic: An urgent care clinic, located across from the current Emergency Room, will be open Monday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Soldier Centered Medical Team Sick Call will be located at the Urgent Care Clinic from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m.

GLWACH Appointments: TRICARE Online (TOL) web-enabled patient appointment booking has been disabled. Please use the appointment line phone number 866.299.4234 to book appointments at GLWACH. TOL Secure Messaging is still available, however. Please continue to make contact with your Primary Care Team as usual via TOL Secure Messaging.

* This list will be updated as more information is available *