The Missouri State Highway Patrol is extending the suspension of all written and skills-based driving tests statewide until April 15, in view of recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This includes tests for an operators license, a commercial license and motorcycle testing.

Superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson said in a release today that all locations for salvage inspections and all bus inspections are suspended until April 15.

“This does not affect local businesses that are the providers of safety and emission inspections for the public and may continue to be open for services depending on their circumstances,” Olson said.

The patrol is monitoring the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and will update the public on testing as more information becomes available.