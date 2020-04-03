The Fort Leonard Wood Post Exchange Pharmacy is set to begin offering curbside, drive-up service Monday, April 6.

According to Dr. Nancy Alavanja, Pharmacy interim chief, the new policy helps with maintaining social distancing by allowing patients the ability to wait in their vehicles instead of congregating in the pharmacy.

Alavanja said the new service will be available during normal business hours at the PX – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday – with additional availability from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays (with a lunch break between noon and 1 p.m. when the new service will be unavailable).

How the new service will work:

– Specified locations in the PX parking lot will be labeled for drop offs and pickups with signage posted to help patients know where to go.

– Patients will show their identification, and if the prescriptions are ready a runner will go inside to get the medications.

– The patient will then verify from their vehicle that the medications are correct.

– Designated parking spots will be available for patients who need prescriptions filled that were not previously called in, or if they need to drop off paper prescriptions to be processed. A staff member will then inform the patient when to return. If the patient is dropping off prescription information before 1 p.m., they’ll be able to return after 3 p.m. to pick up their medications. If the request is made after 1 p.m., they will be able to pick up prescriptions after 10 a.m. the next business day.

General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital pharmacy staff will be providing most of the new services, with volunteer assistance from Airmen assigned to the 368th Training Squadron.