At its regular monthly meeting this week, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved a contract to rehabilitate the Route H bridge over Interstate 44 in Pulaski County.

The contract was awarded to Phillips Hardy, which submitted the low bid of $420,208.

A start date for work on the bridge has not yet been established. The Missouri Department of Transportation will alert the public with updates once a start date has been determined.